TET Exam: Telangana To Conduct Teacher Eligibility Test Soon

The Telangana government seems to be on a recruitment overdrive. Days after announcing the first recruitment drive, the state government is in the process of conducting a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). While participating in a discussion on education department-related debate in the state assembly, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the Chief Minister has directed the concerned department to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam soon.

The state government is coming up with a plan to involve the citizens in strengthening the education sector. The education minister said citizens who donate Rs 2 lakh donation to a government school would be given a membership in the school management committee. In case of donations of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore rupees to primary, upper primary and high schools respectively, the donors would be allowed to name the adopted school after them or their family members. A detailed directive in this regard would be released soon, the Minister said.

While discussing the private schools' fee structure, Sabitha Indra Reddy said, the Cabinet Sub-Committee has conducted a study on the implementation of fees for private and corporate schools in various states and it will submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister soon. She said as part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme, from the next academic year onwards, the English medium would be introduced for classes 1 to 8 in all government schools. The Minister urged the school teachers including those with experience in English teaching to attend the training programme starting tomorrow.