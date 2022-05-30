Tequila Pub Raid: Hyderabad CP Serious On Ramgopalpet CI's Negligence

A day after the task force police had conducted a raid on Tequila Pub at Ramgopalpet, Police Commissioner Hyderabad CV Anand on Monday expressed his anguish over the alleged negligence of CI of Ramgopalpet police station and also issued orders attaching him to the CP office. The DI of Ramgopalpet was given Incharge duties.

According to the reports, G. Vijayakumar Goud of Bowenpally has been running the club for many years without taking any permission. Nalini Reddy is the Managing Director, N. Ravi is the Manager / Accountant, Saida Zareen, B. Harikrishna are the DJ Operators and B. Prakash is the Cashier. Two cases have been reported on the pub in the past.

SI Ch Naveen Kumar along with his team conducted a raid on the Club Tequila at around 1'O clock on Sunday morning. Task force team allegedly found women dancers entertaining customers in an obscene manner. Nalini Reddy, N. Ravi, Saida Zareen, B. Harikrishna, B. Prakash along with eight young women who were dancing and five customers were arrested.

