Tension Prevails in Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra in Zaffergadh

Tension prevailed during the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district on Friday following a clash between functionaries of the BJP and the TRS.

TRS followers raised 'Sanjay.. Go Back' slogans against Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. As the situation went out of hand, Police lathi charged both BJP and TRS activists and dispersed them. As a result, few workers from both parties were injured in the police action.

Police dispersing activists #TRS nd #BJP after both raised slogans agnst each other during 3rd phase of prajasangrama Yatra of BJP MP and Telangana president Bandi Sanjay in Jaffargard mandal in Warangal on Friday. @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress @Kalyan_TNIE @balaexpressTNIE pic.twitter.com/31WJWVTP9O — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) August 26, 2022

The yatra resumed after the Telangana High Court stayed the operation of the order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wardhannapet Division, Warangal Commissionerate restraining Bandi Sanjay Kumar from taking out Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Meanwhile,the KCR-led TRS government has filed an appeal against the single-judge bench’s order on Friday. The government argues that continuation of padyatra may result in breach of peace. It has sought immediate hearing of the appeal.

