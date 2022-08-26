Tension Prevails in Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra in Zaffergadh

Aug 26, 2022, 15:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tension prevailed during the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district on Friday following a clash between functionaries of the BJP and the TRS. 

TRS followers raised 'Sanjay.. Go Back' slogans against Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. As the situation went out of hand, Police lathi charged both BJP and TRS activists and dispersed them. As a result, few workers from both parties were injured in the police action. 

The yatra resumed after the Telangana High Court stayed the operation of the order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wardhannapet Division, Warangal Commissionerate restraining Bandi Sanjay Kumar from taking out Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Meanwhile,the KCR-led TRS government has filed an appeal against the single-judge bench’s order on Friday. The government argues that continuation of padyatra may result in breach of peace. It has sought immediate hearing of the appeal.

