Tension Grips Aurora College Hyderabad After JEE Mains Put Off

Tension prevailed at Aurora College, a JEE Exam Centre in Hyderabad on Friday. The students who are appearing for JEE Mains Exam and their parents staged a protest and vandalized the window glasses of the college as the exam was delayed due to server issues and poor quality on the computer screen.

The exam which is scheduled to begin at 9 am, has not started yet, the students said.

Traffic snarled at Abids as the students and their parents sat on protest outside the college. Police swung into action and detained students and parents and cleared the site.

Speaking to a Sakshi reporter, the center head said that the exam was delayed due to technical and server issues. "Few students have taken the exam in the morning and the remaining students yet to take the exam in the morning are accommodated in the afternoon. The exam which is scheduled at 3 pm has not started yet," the center head said.

As per latest reports, the JEE exam which was scheduled today has been postponed due to technical issues and the students are advised to check official website for further updates.

