Temperatures to Touch 46 Degrees in These Telangana Districts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing for another heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a spike in maximum temperatures starting Saturday. After a two-day reprieve from the oppressive heat brought on by summer showers, the temperature is expected to rise to 41 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of reaching 45 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the city until May 9. According to the forecast, temperatures will be between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius. However, rain or thundershowers are possible in several sections of the city.

Also Read: Telangana Bar Council Lawyers Object to Transfer of TS High Court Judges

Furthermore, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts will have hotter-than-usual days, with the IMD forecasting temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius and no rain till May 9. The Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for these areas.

The city had a high temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday till 8:30 a.m.