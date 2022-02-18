Temperatures in India Set to Rise

The minimum temperatures are expected to rise across the country starting next fortnight, the weather official said on Thursday. According to the reports, some parts of extreme southern peninsula and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may recieve more rain than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that there is going to be dry weather for the next two weeks in the remaining parts of the country on most days of the week. There is likely to be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures in many parts of India from February 24 to March 2. According to the meteorological department, multiple broad scale features, sea conditions, and model guidance indicate that cyclogenesis is unlikely across the North Indian Ocean during the next two weeks.

According to the reports, cumulative rainfall in India for the winter season ended on February 16 was 61.6 percent higher than the long period average (LPA), and it was 72 percent higher in northwest India. The meteorological department predicted that strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 19 and 20.