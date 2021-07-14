Telugu Student Wins Scholarship Worth Two Crores from US College: Details Inside

Shweta Reddy (17), a student from Telangana, got a rare opportunity. Leading Lafayette College in the United States has offered a Rs 2 crore scholarship to Swetha Reddy. The scholarship is being offered to her along with admission to a 4-year Bachelor's Degree (Maths, Computer Science) course at Lafayette College.

Shweta Reddy, a Telugu student, is one of the six selected worldwide this year. Lafayette College said the offer was made after seeing Shweta's talent and leadership qualities. Shweta was overjoyed on winning the scholarship. She said it was a proud moment for her. She said that the training and encouragement given by Dexterity Global helped her land this wonderful opportunity.

