Telugu Student in US Shot Dead in Robbery

A 27-year-old Telugu student was shot dead during a robbery in the United States on Thursday. He reached the US a month ago for studies and was doing a part-time job in Alabama. As per the media reports, the incident took place around 9.30 am (US time) on Thursday. The Talladega Country Sheriff's office responded to the Crown Service Station located on Old Birmingham Highway in reference to a possible robbery.

According to reports, police responded to a robbery report at the Crown service station on Old Birmingham Highway at around 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found Satya Krishna, who was working as a store clerk, unconscious inside the store. The suspect, a black guy whose details have been in police alerts seeking information on him, also took an undetermined amount of cash from the business. Satya Krishna was married and his wife was pregnant. The couple, from Andhra Pradesh, were expecting a baby.

