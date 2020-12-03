Telugu Man from Nalgonda in North America’s Forbes Top 30

Konam Sandeep from Nalgonda has put Telangana on the global map at the International level by figuring in North America’s Forbes list as the best entrepreneur under 30 years in the health category, for his key role played in building Abrige to help patients stay healthy.

Sandeep said Abridge had helped many patients during Covid-19, visitor restrictions have left many people without their usual support systems during medical appointments. “Presently like never before, it is indispensable to help patients and their families stay on the same page. We built a telephone-based solution where patients can dial-in for an appointment and record the conversation. We also provide a sharing feature allowing patients to share their conversations and summaries with family and friends, thereby keeping everyone in the loop,” he explained. They announced Abridge's official launch and $15 million in funding in October.

Sandeep got his BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in Computer Science from IIIT-RGUKT, Idupulapaya, and then received MS in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University, USA, where he worked on enhancing the perception capabilities of drones and on multi-robot coordination. He build a clinical trial matching app to help cancer patients. He is also the founder of KONAM Foundation started with the mission of devising technology-driven solutions to accelerate the pace of accomplishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).