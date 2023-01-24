Telugu BTech Student From Sangareddy Injured in Gun Attack in Chicago

A BTech student who moved to the United States on January 11 was injured in a gun attack in Chicago on Monday. The parents stated they received a call from Charan's friend around 1 p.m. on Monday informing them about the attack.

Charan was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt, in which another Telugu boy was also hurt. However, the family has yet to receive details about the tragedy. Charan's friends have told his family that he is no longer in danger. Charan arrived in the United States on January 11 after he secured admission to Governors State University, Chicago.

Koppala Sai Charan resides in LIG Colony in Ramachandrapuram, Sangareddy district, his mother, Lakshmi, is a teacher at Bhavan's School in BHEL, and his father, Srinivas Rao, is a private employee.