HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have wound up their investigation in the sensational suicide case involving Telugu television actress Sravani. Two key accused in the case, Devaraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy have been arrested on Monday.

The two accused were paraded before the media at the DCP’s office here. Disclosing the details of the case to the media, DCP AR Srinivas said that Sravani came to Hyderabad in search of opportunities to work in television serials in the year 2012. In 2015, she developed friendship with Sai Krishna Reddy and later with film producer Ashok Reddy. She came in contact with Devaraj in 2019.

All the three wanted to marry her and kept exerting pressure on the actress in this regard. In this process, Sai Krishna Reddy had frequent altercations with Sravani, cribbing about her closeness to Devaraj and even warned her to stay away from him.

According to the DCP, even Sravani’s parents joined the chorus and kept pestering her about her proximity to Devaraj. Devaraj has claimed that the actress was assaulted by her parents and Sai on this very issue. Even Devaraj backtracked on his promise to marry her. Much before this, Sravani has lodged a cheating complaint against Devaraj.

“Devaraj refused to marry Sravani because of her alleged links with others. Spurned by Devaraj, Sravani felt shattered and committed suicide. We have identified Sai Krishna Reddy as A1 accused, (producer) Ashok Reddy as A2 and Devaraj Reddy as A3 in the case. Devaraj and Sai Krishna Reddy have already been arrested while Ashok Reddy, who is the producer of Telugu films like RX100 is absconding,” the DCP said.