Telugu Actress Jayasudha May Join BJP on Aug 21: Report

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife that renowned Telugu actress and former Congress MLA Jayasudha may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Sources said she responded positively when the BJP leadership approached her with the party membership offer.

To bolster the BJP prospects for 2023 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency on August 21. On this occasion, Jayasudha is likely to formally join the BJP along with Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit Congress and resigned as an MLA from the same Assembly constituency.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rajagopal Reddy said it was painful for him to leave after giving his best to the party in his 30 years of association. He said he was leaving the party as he wanted to launch a political movement to free Telangana from the clutches of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family as the Congress in the State in its present form was unable to do it.

As per reports, BJP MLA and former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender is reported to have met Jayasudha and invited her to join the party. It is also learnt that the actress put forth certain preconditions for her joining the saffron party and she will join the party if those preconditions are met. Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership is awaiting a response from the central leadership.

