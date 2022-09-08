Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sensational Comments on CM KCR

Hyderabad: For sometime now, a tussle has been going on between Telangana Governor Tamilisai and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Speaking at 'Beginning of Fourth Year in the Service of People of Telangana' programme organised at RajBhavan here on Thursday, Tamilisai Soundarajan on Thursday said Raj Bhavan has turned into a Praja Bhavan in the last three days. In her speech she said she has been denied Governor Address in Assembly and also an opportunity to unfurl the National Flag on Republic Day.

"Protocol is not being followed. I am not demanding attention as an individual but the Governor office should be respected, " She added.

She also further added that she was denied Helicopter to visit Medaram and somehow she reached Medaram by road after travelling for 8 hours.

" Why CM KCR is so biased against the Governor office. They can discuss with me if they have any problem.Is it right that the CM skipped the At Home event at the last minute," she said.

Also Read: Divyavani's Meeting With Etela Rajender Sparks Rumours of Her BJP Entry