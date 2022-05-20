Telangana's Tree Man Doesn't Want To File Case Against Man Who Hit Him On One Condition

Telangana's Tree Man Daripalli Ramaiah also known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah was injured in a road accident near Reddigudem in Khammam Rural zone on Wednesday. The incident took place when he was crossing the road to water the plants. After the accident, he was immediately shifted to a hospital in Khammam. He sustained injuries to his right leg and head. Now, the condition of Daripalli Ramaiah is stable.

The family members of Ramaiah told the police that they don't want any complaint to be filed against the man who has hit him. Instead, Ramayana said, the man should plant 100 saplings and should take care of them.

Daripalli Ramaiah is the recipient of the Padma Shri award for the year 2017, for his contribution to extending tree cover. He is locally known as 'Chetla Ramaiah', trees Ramaiah. On a mission to bring back the green cover, he is estimated to have planted more than 100 thousand saplings in and around Khammam district so that trees will provide shade, fruit-bearing plants, and Biodiesel plants with assured benefit to future generations.

