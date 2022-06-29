HYDERABAD: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on July 1st. Sources say that he will join the Saffron Party in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda.

Konda Vishweswara Reddy is the grandson of former Deputy chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh- KV Ranga Reddy, after whom the district of Ranga Reddy near Hyderabad is named after.

He joined active politics in 2013 on invitation from K. Chandrashekar Rao and contested under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party. and won the Member of Parliament seat from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 General Elections by over a margin of 75,000 votes.

After a fallout with the TRS Konda Vishweshwar resigned from the TRS in November 2018 and joined Congress in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He later resigned Congress party in March 2021.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was declared the richest politician in Telangana after he declared that his family had assets worth over Rs 528 crore.

