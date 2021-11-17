Telangana's Pochampally Is World's Best Tourism Village

Pochampally village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana is selected as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation(UNWTO). The award will be given at the 24th session of the UNWTO general assembly on December 2 in Madrid. Pochampally is 50 kms away from Hyderabad and is often referred to as the Silk City of India for the handwoven Ikat saris.

“On behalf of the people of Pochampally and the people of Telangana, I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the village of Pochampally. I am also grateful to the ministry officials for presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively," Union Minister Kishan Reddy said.

He also tweeted, "A journey to the Telangana's major handloom cluster that will unfold fascinating tales of craftmanship... Pochampally in Telangana was selected as one of the 'Best Tourism Villages' by @UNWTO. Here is a glimpse of this marvellous place which appeals to a legacy of master weavers."

A journey to the Telangana's major handloom cluster that will unfold facinating tales of craftmanship..



👉#Pochampally in #Telangana selected as one of the 'Best Tourism Villages' by @UNWTO.



Here is a glimpse of this marvellous place which appeals to a legacy of master weavers- pic.twitter.com/YeOMZdU5b4 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 17, 2021

KTR also tweeted, "My compliments to the people of Pochampally, Telangana on being selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by United Nations World Tourism Organisation. The prestigious award will be given on the occasion of 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on Dec 2 in Madrid, Spain."