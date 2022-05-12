Telangana's First Woman Lineman Sirisha Gets Job at TSSPDCL

Power Minister Jagadish Reddy handed over the appointment letter to Babburi Sirisha. She has been appointed as JLM in the Medchal circle. The Minister said that more than 200 women have already been recruited as Junior Line Women in Telangana TRANSCO. She passed the Junior Lineman recruitment examination conducted by Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited and became the first woman lineman. She is from the Ganeshpally village of Markook Mandal in the Siddipet district.

She said that she is pretty much happy and it's a proud moment for her as she became the first woman to get selected for the JLM post in TSSPDCL. She further stated that her selection for the post proves that women are no less than men and can succeed in all sectors. She thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, TSSPDCL chairman, and managing director Raghuma Reddy and the company, for giving her this opportunity.

Sirisha completed ITI in Electrician trade. She said that her uncle who is working as a sub-engineer with TSSPDCL guided her to study the electrician trade. She asserted that her parents Venkatesh and Radhika supported her a lot. She said that climbing the pole is a difficult task but practiced under the guidance of her uncle and later mastered it. She added that now she is able to climb the pole up and down in less than a minute.

A total of eight women have applied for the post of lineman exam. Out of which, Sirisha and Bharathi have qualified for the written examination. Sirisha along with Bharathi became the first two line women in the history of the electricity department in Telangana.

