The State Government is planning to set up Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU) in the former Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

The government had chosen to open the institution next year, and classes would begin the following academic year. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy deserves credit for the government's decision to sanction JNTU in Mahbubnagar, Telangana Information Technology Association president Sandeep Makthala said on Sunday.

He visited the Minister and thanked him for his participation in the government sanctioning JNTU for southern Telangana, stating that this will help the development of the Makthal constituency. TITA will contribute by offering technical training to students seeking higher education, he added.

JNTUs was established in Telangana at Hyderabad, Kondagattu (Jagityal), Manthani (Karimnagar), and Sultanpur (Medak). This would be the first JNTU in southern Telangana. Sandeep Makthala recalled S Niranjan Reddy's efforts as Telangana Planning Commission vice president in 2018 and emphasised the importance of establishing a government degree institution in Makthal.