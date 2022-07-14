HYDERABAD: Heavy rains continue to pound the State of Telangana for the sixth consecutive day, especially the northern districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Asifabad. At least 10 people died due to rain-related incidents during the past few days and hundreds of villages in the worst-hit districts are centres.

As per AIR reports River Godavari and River Krishna are in spate and their tributaries, various rivulets, and streams are overflowing. Dozens of villages have been cut off from the rest of the world as road connectivity has been hit due to overflowing streams.

River Godavari has crossed the third danger level at Bhadrachalam and the water level touched 58.5 feet high. River Krishna is also getting heavy inflows and is being released downstream.

Meanwhile, 36 gates of the SRSP Project in Nizamabad have been opened to release about 5 lakh cusecs of flood water downstream. Officials are expecting more flood water as heavy rains are reported in the upper catchment area in Maharastra.

Officials in Nirmal districts have evacuated 12 villages on the banks of the Kadem project as it is receiving heavy inflows and over 3 lakh cusecs of flood water being released downstream.

► 39.10 cms of rain was recorded at Jainur of Komuram Bhim district. In total, five places received more than 30 cms of rain and more than 28 places received more than 20 cms of heavy rain.

►Heavy rainfall was prevalent in joint Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts. Agencies areas along the Godavari river are grappling with inundation. Thousands of people are being moved to relief camps.

► Electricity supply to a large number of villages in the joint Adilabad and Warangal districts was cut off due to current poles collapsing.

► While the state is supposed to receive 21.9 cms of rainfall by June 13, so far 48.54 cms of rain has been registered where 6.48cms was recorded on Wednesday alone.

►Meteorological department has warned that there will be heavy rains for the next two days.

►Two people died after the houses collapsed and the youth was swept away in the canal.

► Two people from the Singareni rescue team who went to help a pregnant woman to the hospital in Bibra of Komaram Bheem district went missing in the backwaters of Peddavagu.

Red Alert in 12 districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kumuram Bhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Janagama districts. An orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts and a yellow alert for other districts.

Due to incessant rains, the State government has extended holidays to all educational institutions and postponed the EAMCET exams for Medical and agriculture streams. A few universities in Telangana have already postponed the scheduled examinations.

