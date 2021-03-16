Telangana ZPHS Student Gifts Pencil Portrait of Kavitha On Birthday

A pencil portrait of TRS Leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was done by ZPHS & NCC Cadet Karthik on the occasion of International Women's Day, and Kavitha's birthday.

Chittla Karthik a Class 9 student at ZPHS {English Medium School}, BHEL, Patancheru, Hyderabad did a sketch and presented the art gift to K Kavitha.

Recently, Karthik did his 29th pencil portrait of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of his 67th on February 17. School Head Master B. Amarashekar Reddy and NCC Officer appreciated Karthik and said that he was blessed with multiple talent. His skill in art was shown through his pencil sketches that he did during the lock down.

Chittla Karthik and his elder brother Kundhan both worked on pencil artworks of frontline health warriors. They duo did some 50-60 pencil art works of the Telangana Police, Doctor, Nurse, Journalists, MCH and other workers who were at the forefront of COVID battle in the state. Both artistes started painting from 2013 after getting inspired from their cousin Sreenath.