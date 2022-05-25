Telangana: YS Sharmila’s Praja Prasthanam Padayatra to Resume on May 28

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party's Praja Prasthanam Padayatra will resume from May 28. YSRTP President YS Sharmila will begin her walkathon from Sattupally in Khammam district. She had discontinued her padayatra to analyse the paddy procurement situation in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharmila held a review meeting with the party's spokespersons, state committee members, district presidents and presidents of allied units at the party office at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here, party's state spokesperson Thudi Devender Reddy said, “YSRTP’s padayatra will resume from Sattupally.” He demanded the Minister of Agriculture, Co-operation and Marketing of Telangana Niranjan Reddy to disclose the quantity of paddy purchased by the government.