Telangana Youth Drowns In Lake Sammamish In US

A man from Telangana drowned in Lake Sammamish in the United States. According to the reports, the man was identified as Eleti Nihar Reddy, a resident of Boregaon village, Ichoda mandal of Adilabad district. The man went to the lake on Sunday and is said to have accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.

According to the GoFundMe page, Nihar Reddy was standing in waist-deep water and he was swept away into the Lake Sammamish. The incident took place on Sunday. The rescue team reached the spot and his body was recovered after three days. The family has been informed by the US authorities. A pall of gloom descended on Boregaon village. He was survived by his wife and she is seven months pregnant now.

In a GoFundMe post "Our dearest friend Nihar Reddy Eleti, was such an easy going person and always fun to be around with. Furthermore, his enthusiastic and lively charisma brought joy and smile among the people who were surrounded by him. He showered selfless love for every individual and was ready to hear out other's problems and gave immense support. No words can express about the love he had for his family and friends alike. Can't believe that he is no more with us."