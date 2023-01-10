Telangana: Young Tribal Girl Sets Out to Reach Mt Kilimanjaro Peak

Hyderabad: A young tribal girl from Telangana is all set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania from January 19.

Banoth Vennela comes from Somavaram Peta village in Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy District. The young tribal student said always liked mountaineering.

Vennela will set out on her expedition to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, a 5895 metre-mountain in Africa from January 19. The young climber said she had plans of climbing Mount Everest too.

She visited Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Santosh Kumar congratulated her and hoped she would do proud to the Telangana State and the country.

Also Read: Doordarshan Channels Can Be Watched Without Set Top Boxes Soon