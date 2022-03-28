Telangana: Yadadri Temple Is Open For Darshan From Monday

Yadadri temple is now open for darshan for the devotees from Monday. Earlier, the temple was small and was in just 2,500 square yards. Now, the temple has been renovated and was constructed covering about four acres. It took nearly six hours to complete the construction of the temple. The main temple was closed for the devotees about six years ago and a Balalayam was constructed according to the shastras. All the pujas and rituals have been going on in the Balalayam along with the pujas in the main temple. Now, nearly one lakh devotees can sit in the open spaces around the temple. The procession of Ratham can be taken comfortably in the temple.

The gopurams of the temple are beautifully placed and one could find carved sculptures in the inner and outer Prakarams, Alwars statues, Addala Mandapam, Raja Gopuram on the main door, and many other things.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate in the Mahakumbha Samprokshana at 11.55 am on Monday. Kalasha puja will be performed by the CM and participate in the procession carrying the presiding deity from Balalayam to the sanctum sanctorum in the main temple.