Telangana: Yadadri Temple Authority To Charge For Hillock Vehicle Parking

A few days ago, the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) announced that no private vehicle will be allowed on ghat roads to reach Yadadri temple on the hillock. Now, the YTDA has decided to allow private vehicles to be parked on the hillock. But on one condition. Those who want to park the vehicle atop Yadagirigutta have to pay Rs.500 per vehicle.

Executive Officer N. Geeta stated that the decision was taken after deliberations with top officials during the week. A private vehicle that is permitted to ply to the hillock and park in the designated area will be charged Rs. 500 for the first hour and need to pay Rs. 100 extra for each hour. Members of Parliament, State Legislative Assembly, the Council, judges of the High Court as per protocol, and other high-rank officers can park their vehicles free of cost. Sponsors and donors of the temple who have been issued an identity card are also exempted. According to the orders, a total of 20 to 70 vehicles are only allowed to park on daily basis.

Geetha said, "The order regarding vehicle parking was issued considering the space constraint and only to prevent maximum vehicles from reaching the hilltop. The order will be applicable only to four-wheeler vehicles."

Due to a lack of space atop the hillock for parking, auto and two-wheelers are not allowed. The new parking fee arrangement is expected to start from Sunday, May 1st.

Also Read: ​Telangana CM KCR's May Day Message