Hyderabad: Taking suo moto cognizance of Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s controversial remarks over the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Police case, the Telangana State Commission for Women has issued notice to the state BJP chief on Saturday.

Expressing its displeasure over the BJP leader’s remarks, the State Commission for Women has summoned Bandi Sanjay and asked him to appear before the Commission in person. The Commission has also directed the state DGP to probe into the BJP leader’s remarks.

“Few journalists asked me if Kavitha would be arrested. If or not arrested should Kavitha be kissed,” the state BJP chief made these remarks during a rally earlier.

BRS leaders have strongly objected to Bandi Sanjay’s remarks. The ruling party workers were seen holding protests at several places in the city. BRS Chairman Satish Reddy has condemned the remarks of the BJP leader in his tweet and wrote,



“Shame bandisanjay_bjp. Is this the respect your party gives to women? You are ascetics who steal in the name of women's protection,”

Meanwhile, the office of the BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought to clarify the leader’s remarks which he made three days ago in a public rally.

“Some of the statements made by Bandi Sanjay Garu about three days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish them? The BRS party, which is well aware of the dialect, is deliberately portraying it as an insult to women's Modesty. This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as the CM's daughter is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Excise policy,” the BJP said in a statement.

