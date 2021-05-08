Telangana: Women Mayors, Deputy Mayors For GWMC, KMC

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party will continue the trend of selecting women as Mayors in all major Municipal Corporations in Telangana.

The TRS on Friday entrusted the key posts of Mayors and Deputy Mayors in Warangal and Khammam to women corporators of the TRS for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) bodies.

Earlier for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, TRS elected Banjara Hills Coporator Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi as the first woman Mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana.

After the recent elections conducted to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) the practice of selecting women as Mayors to GWMC and KMC will continue.

The ruling TRS party won a majority of seats in GWMC and KMC elections. The pink party has bagged the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of GWMC and KMC as also Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson posts of five municipalities – Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal, Atchampet and Kothur.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation

Former Rajya Sabha member Gundu Sudha Rani was elected as the Mayor of GWMC. She emerged victorious from Division No. 29. Another Corporator Rizwana Shameem, who was elected from Division No.36, was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Khammam Municipal Corporation

Ponukollu Neeraja is the new Mayor of KMC and she won from Division No.26, while Shaik Fathima Zohara, who won from Division No.37, was elected as Deputy Mayor.

The TRS party selected Kadavergu Manjula, Dorepalli Laxmi and B Lavanya for the Chairpersons’ post in Siddipet, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities respectively.

Rachakonda Srinivasu and Yedla Narasimha Goud were elected as Chairpersons for Nakrekal and Atchampet municipalities respectively.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had made all arrangements for the election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons.

The seating capacity was limited to 50 per cent and physical distance was also ensured. A senior IAS officer was appointed to oversee the election process and a nodal health officer was also appointed to ensure COVID protocol was in place.