Telangana Woman Washed Away Trying To Save Children

Hyderabad: A woman was washed away while trying to save her children in a stream in Telangana on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Shahpur Tanda in Vikarabad district when she along with her husband and five children were crossing the stream, which was overflowing due to heavy rains.

According to police, Anita Bai, 35, was washed away in flood waters. She along with her husband Dasrath and children were returning home after working in an agriculture field.

Dasrath first crossed the stream with three children while Anita Bai and two daughters who followed lost balance and fell into the stream. The woman was washed away while trying to save her daughters. Dasrath managed to save the daughters. Locals later pulled out the woman's body.

In another incident, a couple got trapped in flood water in Siddapur village in Nagar Kurnool district. Efforts were to rescue them.

Local MLA G. Balaraju spoke to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, requesting them to send a helicopter for the rescue. However, the chopper could not be sent as it was already dark.

District collector and superintendent of police reached the village and were supervising the rescue work.

Parts of Telangana received heavy rains on Wednesday under the impact of low-pressure area. Rivulets, streams and lakes were overflowing at many places.

Zahirabad in Sangareddy district received highest rainfall of 13 cm. Many places in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and surrounding districts recorded about 10 cm rainfall.(PTI)