Telangana Woman Kidnapped from Adibatla House Rescued, Governor Reacts

Hyderabad: A day after dozens of unidentified persons forcibly entered into a house at Turkayamjal in Adibatla in Ranga Reddy district on the city suburb and kidnapped a woman before her engagement, the Telangana police said they have rescued the woman and have filed a case of kidnapping against the accused persons.

As per reports, around 60 people armed with sticks and stones forced their way into the house of Damodar Reddy and took away his 24-year-old Vaishali and fled into the cars. They vandalised the house and also hit the girl’s father on his head when he tried to resist them.

“Total of 8 people have been arrested and we also rescued the woman. A kidnapping case has been registered against the accused," Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu said.

The police have also registered cases against the accused under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. The girls’ family suspect the involvement of a young entrepreneur in the kidnapping of their daughter and vandalism on their house.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has strongly reacted to the kidnapping of a woman in Adibatla. She has asked the state police chief to provide security to the girl and her family and initiate action against the culprits as per law.