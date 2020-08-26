NIZAMABAD: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by twelve men. The incident took place just past midnight on Monday in the Nizamabad district.

According to the police, a woman from Edapally Mandal was injured in a road accident and she was admitted to a private hospital in Nizamabad by her sister. After admitting the woman in hospital, her sister went to the railway station to complete some work.

Seeing her alone, a person by name Vicky went to her and tried to speak with her. On the pretext of offering help, Vicky took the woman along with him. Believing his words, she went along with Vicky. He took the woman to a secluded area near Dharna Chowk and raped her. She was gang-raped by 11 of Vicky's friends. The group fled from the spot when they have seen a patrol vehicle approaching the place.

The police recorded the statement of the victim who alleged that she was raped by twelve people. According to Nizamabad One Town SHO Anjaneyulu, Vicky is a resident of Hamalvada and works as a painter. Police filed a case of gang-rape against Vicky and his friends. The victim was sent to the government hospital for tests.