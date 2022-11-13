Telangana Woman Bludgeoned to Death by Facebook Friend in Amroha of UP

Amroha (UP): A missing married woman from Telangana was found dead in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The accused has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Uzma Begum (32) who was first strangulated and then bludgeoned to death by a man she wanted to marry. The body of Uzma was found in a private security company compound in Amroha. After preliminary investigation, the police detained Shehzad.

During interrogation, Shehzad revealed how they met and what led to her murder. According to Shehzad’s confession, he met Uzma through Facebook and upon his advice she left her house in Banswada of Kamareddy district on November 6. She reached Gajraula in Amroha to meet him.

Uzma insisted that Shehzad marry her. Annoyed by this, Shehzad tied her with her scarf and bludgeoned her with a brick to death. He later hid the body of a woman in the security company and fled the scene. The Amroha police booked a case and launched an investigation and finally zeroed in on Shehzad who confessed to the crime.

Amroha, UP | Body of a Telangana woman was found on Nov 9 in Gajraula PS area. Investigation revealed that a missing report was filed in this connection on Nov 6. The woman used to like a boy & wanted to marry him. He murdered the woman & has been arrested: SP Aditya Langeh pic.twitter.com/z3aHpvCg6G — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2022

Following a tiff with her husband, Uzma was living with her parents in Nizamabad. Later, the elders in her family intervened in the matter and she returned to Banswada where her husband was living with his two kids on November 4. Two days later, she disappeared and went to Amroha to meet her Facebook friend. The Banswada police had registered a missing case. As the police were investigating it, they received information from Uttar Pradesh police about her murder.

(With IANS inputs)