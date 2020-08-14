HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy to moderate rains would hit several parts of Telangana for the next three days till Sunday under the influence of cyclonic circulation coupled with a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

The IMD weather report said that Hyderabad city is expected to have a cloudy sky with moderate rain until Monday. Rain or thundershowers would likely hit the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hyderabad had received 18.5 mm rainfall, from August 6 to 12, according to IMD.

The IMD predicted that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely to occur in several isolated places on Friday. While heavy rain is expected in parts of various districts, including Adilabad,Jagtial, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad,Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem,Suryapet, Khammam and Nalgonda.

From Wednesday to Thursday districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Warangal rural received very heavy rainfall, according to IMD.

The IMD has also predicted that heavy rains would hit several parts of the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh for the next couple of days under the influence of an active southwest monsoon, as a low pressure area is likely to form over north west Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Even the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Wednesday had urged people living in low-lying areas to take necessary safety measures and stay vigilant.