Telangana Will Not Go For Lockdown: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao recently said that the state government is not planning for a lockdown to control Covid19 cases. It is not the solution to get things under control. If anything, it will destroy businesses, companies, and the overall economy. People will suffer as they won’t be able to go to their work.

There are many whose livelihood depends on the daily work they do. The labourers need daily wages to run their house. If a lockdown is imposed, it will crush them. Citing the example of other Indian states, KCR shared that, it didn’t make much difference for them. States like Karnataka imposed a lockdown but it didn’t bring down the cases. There will be no lockdown in Telangana, confirmed the CM.

He further added that it will create a food crisis as well. With no money and means of livelihood, people will be left starving. It will hit the companies and businesses. In the case of factories, the workers need the jobs and the factories need them for a smooth manufacturing process.

KCR’s confirmation came after High Court suggested weekend lockdown and night curfew to get things under control. The CM shared that he is not planning for any curfew or lockdown. Things are relatively fine in the state. Plus lockdown is not an option.

On the other hand, the CM urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help with few supplies. 500 MT of oxygen, around 2.5 lakh doses of injections, and 25,000 doses of Remdesivir injections. These are necessary for the state. KCR also made a statement for other states asking the PM to help the neighbouring states with oxygen supply.

Lastly, the CM asked its citizens to not worry as the cases are under control. As of now, Telangana is focusing on stocking enough Covid19 medical supplies and build a plan to maintain it. The main aim is to ensure that everyone gets a bed for treatment and that there is no shortage.