Telangana: Will Make Sadar Official Festival, Promises KTR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the Government would officially celebrate the Telangana armed struggle fighter Doddi Komaraiah’s Jayanti will be officially celebrated.

KTR was participating in the Yadava-Kurama Atmiya Sammelan organized at Manneguda in the city seeking the blessings of the Yadavs for the TRS Government which was working for the welfare of Golla Kuruma people.

Speaking further he promised that the Sadar festivals spread all over Telangana will be organized officially on behalf of the government.

