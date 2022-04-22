Telangana: Wife Kills Alcoholic Husband In Ramagundam

Fed up with her husband’s regular drinking and physical harassment, a woman allegedly killed him by hitting him with a cement brick. The incident took place in Ramagundam, Telangana on Friday morning. According to the police, the victim, Kalleda Mallesham (42), a tractor driver by profession got married to Swaroopa. Mallesham was allegedly addicted to alcohol and used to beat his wife on a daily basis. Swaroopa who was unable to bear the torture kept by Mallesham went to her parent's home on Thursday night and returned home on Friday morning. Mallesham started assaulting his wife and entered into an argument.

When he started beating her, she hit his head with a cement brick, and he fell on the ground and died on the spot.

After knowing the news, Ramagundam Police rushed to the spot and a case was registered. The dead body of the man was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

