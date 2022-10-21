Telangana: Why Extra Time Given To Few Group-I Candidates at Lalaguda School?

The Group-I preliminary test was successfully conducted on October 16 and the results will be declared in less than two months. 75% appeared for the exam. According to the reports, some candidates have been given extra time during the Group-I preliminary test at a few centres. It is said that 47 candidates who had appeared for the Group-I preliminary test at St. Francis De Sales High School, Lalaguda, Secunderabad were given the wrong bilingual question paper.

District Collector, Hyderabad, Amoy Kumar, in a press release on Thursday, said that 47 candidates in three rooms in the St. Francis De Sales High School were distributed bilingual question papers printed in English and other than Telugu language instead of English and Telugu question paper. The mistake was immediately noticed and rectified by distributing the correct question paper printed in English and Telugu languages.

The candidates argued and refused to take the question paper as they thought that their answer sheets will be invalidated. But later the collector and other higher officials intervened and finally, the candidates resumed writing the exam at 1 pm. So, all the candidates were on the premises of the exam centre till they completed their examination at 3.30 pm.

An extra time of 15 minutes and 30 minutes was given to two and five candidates respectively who appeared for the preliminary test at Stanley Engineering College, Abids, Hyderabad. Also, 15 candidates were allotted seven minutes extra time to complete the exam at Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad.