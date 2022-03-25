Telangana: What Is The Main Reason Behind Bhoiguda Fire Accident?

At least 11 people have been killed in the fire mishap that took place in a timber depot cum scrap godown in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad in the early hours of March 23rd. All the victims were from the Chapra district of Bihar. They have been working in the godown for the last two years. A total of 12 people have been sleeping on the first floor of the building. The fire broke out at around 4 am. After receiving the information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition. While 11 people were completely burnt and one of the workers managed to jump out of the godown; with the help of locals he came out. He was the only one who survived.

Police are investigating Sampath, the owner of the godown. In the preliminary investigation, police have found out that fire broke out due to the cylinder blast. CCTV footage was taken. Sampath's son Sravan was also taken into custody by the police on March 24th. Police are questioning the owner and his son regarding the scrap business. It is also said that victims seem to have died due to smoke inhalation.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for kin of victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of the migrant workers and also announced financial assistance to the victims of the families.

