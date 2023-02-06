Telangana Welfare Schemes Get Lion’s Share in State Budget 2023-24

Feb 06, 2023, 19:13 IST
Hyderabad: With Assembly elections fast approaching in Telangana, the BRS government turned its focus on welfare schemes in the state for the financial year 2023-24. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented a budget of Rs 2,90,396 crore for 2023-24 in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday. The previous budget was Rs  2.57 lakh crore. What sets apart the current budget from the previous budget is the major budgetary allocation for the BRS government’s welfare schemes. 

The budgetary allocation for each scheme is listed under: 

Dalit Bandhu scheme                                                  Rs 17,700 crore
Medical and Health department                                  Rs 12,161 crore
Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes      Rs 36,750 crore
Special Development Fund for Scheduled Tribes       Rs 15,233 crore
Aasara social security pensions                                  Rs 12,000 crore 
Welfare of backward classes                                       Rs 6,229 crore
Panchayat Raj department                                          Rs 31,426 crore
Irrigation sector                                                            Rs 26,885 crore
Agriculture department                                                Rs 26,831 crore
Education department                                                 Rs 19,093 crore
KCR Nutrition Kit                                                         Rs 200 crore
Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes       Rs 3,210 crore

