Telangana Welfare Schemes Get Lion’s Share in State Budget 2023-24

Hyderabad: With Assembly elections fast approaching in Telangana, the BRS government turned its focus on welfare schemes in the state for the financial year 2023-24.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented a budget of Rs 2,90,396 crore for 2023-24 in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday. The previous budget was Rs 2.57 lakh crore. What sets apart the current budget from the previous budget is the major budgetary allocation for the BRS government’s welfare schemes.

The budgetary allocation for each scheme is listed under:

Dalit Bandhu scheme Rs 17,700 crore

Medical and Health department Rs 12,161 crore

Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes Rs 36,750 crore

Special Development Fund for Scheduled Tribes Rs 15,233 crore

Aasara social security pensions Rs 12,000 crore

Welfare of backward classes Rs 6,229 crore

Panchayat Raj department Rs 31,426 crore

Irrigation sector Rs 26,885 crore

Agriculture department Rs 26,831 crore

Education department Rs 19,093 crore

KCR Nutrition Kit Rs 200 crore

Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes Rs 3,210 crore

