Telangana Weaver Weaves National Anthem on Silk Fabric without any Stitch or Print

Hyderabad: Power loom weaver Veldi Hari Prasad from Sircilla, Telangana, who had hit the headlines for weaving a zari saree as light as air in the past that can fit in a match box, is now back with another interesting work of creation.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Prasad has woven the National Anthem on silk fabric without any stitch. The silk cloth has a Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav logo and India map with tri colours and Ashok Chakra in between. The national anthem is woven in Telugu language.

Giving details about his unique work on the silk fabric, the weaver said, “I have done this to celebrate in my own style the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.”

This fabric was woven in five days and it is 2 metres long and 47 inches wide. “It is woven in single fabric without any stitch and print. The fabric has two sides saluting Women,” Prasad added.



The Sircilla weaver is planning to present this piece of work to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and not sure how to contact the Raj Bhavan administration.

