Telangana Weather Update: Hyderabad MET Forecasts Moderate Rains  

Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast light rains in several parts of Telangana on July 5 and 6. It further added that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms is expected on Monday. Heavy rains are likely to occur on Tuesday, the MET Department said.

The IMD Hyderabad, on Sunday, said that the monsoons are weakening due to the surface trough formed over Telangana at an altitude of 2.1 km above the sea level.

On Sunday, 90 regions across the state received scattered showers. The highest rainfall of 4.8 cm recorded was at Veldanda of Nagarkurnool district, followed by 3.8 cm rainfall in Velijaala of Rangareddy district and 3.6 cm in Chalakurti of Nalgonda district, the MET officials said.