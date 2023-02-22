Telangana Weather Report For Week Beginning Feb 22

Feb 22, 2023, 11:12 IST
The month of February has already seen a drastic rise in temperatures, with some parts of Hyderabad already running ahead of the curve as far as the onset of summer is concerned. 

On February 21, Borabanda in the city recorded the highest temperature of 37.3 degree celsius and almost all the parts of the city have recorded more than 34 degree celsius. 

The Indian meteorological department has released a weather report for a week beginning today, February 24. 

Look at the weather report:

