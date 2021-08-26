Telangana Weather Report: Thunderstorms, Rains in Hyderabad

Rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected to hit Hyderabad from August 26 to 31. The city will have a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on August 26 and 27, as per the IMD bulletin. For the next two days, there will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, followed by rain on August 30 and 31. For the following six days, the daytime temperatures will be 32, 33, 33, 32, 32, and 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the bulletin, the maximum temperature in the previous 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday was 32.3 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees lower than normal. The relative humidity was about 85%. In the past two days, rainfall has occurred in a few places of Telangana.

The following locations received the most rainfall (in cm): Medchal 5, Dundigal 4, Shamirpet, Raikode (dist. Sangareddy) 3 each, Ramayampet (Medak), Chevella (RR), and Alladurg (Medak) 2 each. Hayathnagar, Uppal, Narayankhed (Sangareddy), and Hakimpet IAF stations all received one centimeter of rain.

Weathermen has sounded an alert for Telangana over thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls from August 26 to 28. On August 29, isolated areas in the districts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, and Rangareddy will see heavy rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are extremely likely in a few districts.