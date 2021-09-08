The Telangana government has asked people to stay indoors ahead of the heavy rains which have been lashing the state for the past two days. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav held an emergency meeting with GHMC officials to take stock of the situation. People are advised to stay indoors unless it's an emergency, said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Authorities in Telangana asked people to stay indoors and put disaster management teams on high alert following the formation of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal that could trigger heavy rains in the two Telugu states.

Even as the IMD, Hyderabad warned that the low pressure on Odisha and West Bengal coasts will bring heavy showers, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar and extreme rains are expected at isolated places in few districts. All the local authorities have been alerted to take necessary measures to handling flooding, crop damage and avoid loss of life,” Naga Ratna, in-charge director, IMD, Hyderabad stated.

