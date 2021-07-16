Telangana Weather Report: Heavy Rains To Continue For A Week

Heavy rains lashed the state of Telangana on Thursday. In many places, the rivers are overflowing and a huge amount of floodwater has spoiled crops and causing mass destruction.

Due to the rainfall, many inland areas in and around Hyderabad was inundated. The GHMC officials have evacuated people living in those areas and sent them to safer places.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains on Friday and Saturday across the state. Officials advised people living in hinterland to vacate and move to safer places.

There are chances of light to moderate rains across Hyderabad, IMD added, this is due to the cyclone formed over 18 degrees latitude from Odisha to Vidarbha.

The IMD further said that the climate is expected to continue for a week and heavy rains are likely to occur if the sheer zones remain stable.

Besides this, Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal Urban, Rural, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Rajanna Sirisilla may receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. So, the Met officials issued a warning to this effect.