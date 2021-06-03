Telangana Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains Till June 6, Says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department released a weather bulletin forecasting heavy rain on Thursday at isolated places in the districts of Jayshankar-Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Urban and Rural).

The IMD bulletin said there are chances of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph speed. It further said that it is very likely to rain during the day and also on Friday in Telangana.

As per the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning are forecast in Adilabad, Kumrambheem, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayshankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts on Saturday and Sunday.