Telangana Weather Forecast: Gloomy Days, Heavy Rains to Continue 

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rains in Telangana. It is likely to expect that the next 3 days will be gloomy with light rains across the state.

According to the latest weather updates, under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moderate rains are expected in the adjoining areas of Telangana from August 21 to August 23.

The IMD further said that the northern and eastern districts of Telangana have a possibility of receiving heavy rains during the weekend. On the other hand, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumurambheem Asifabad districts received heavy rains on Thursday.

The IMD has warned the people to stay safe and urged the residents of inland areas to be careful.