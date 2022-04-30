Telangana Role Model State in Treating All Religions Equally, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended an Iftar organized by the State government on Friday. KCR also extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community in the country. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the point - "Need for peace and harmony for the progress of humanity and the development of the country." He spoke about the communal disturbances in Bengaluru.

KCR said that Telangana was setting an example for others by treating all the people from all religions equally. He stated, "Though we made formidable progress, Telangana is part of this country and any adverse condition in the country will have an impact on the State. Hence, it is our responsibility to address the disturbances in the country which are undesirable."

He also said that some of the evil forces might have an upper hand today, but the ultimate victory belongs to humanity and people will always live together in peace and harmony.

KCR stated that the Telangana was progressing in all the sectors and it had also made significant progress in the supply of drinking and irrigation water as well as agriculture and industrial sectors.

