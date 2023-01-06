Telangana Voters List 2023

As per the final electoral roll for SSR-2023, the Telangana state has a total of 2,99,92,941 voters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Male voters numbered 1,50,48,250 while female voters numbered 1,49,24,718. The third gender numbered around 1,951. A total of 6,84,408 voters were added to the electoral roll and 2,72,418 voters were deleted.

The enrolment of voters aged between 18 and19 years has gone up to 2,78,650 compared to the previous SSR–2022, when this category of voters numbered 83,207. The CEO said that the final roll of the Special Summary Revision (SSR)–2023 final electors’ list has been published in all the 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana.

