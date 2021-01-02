A woman was arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her son. She had given a supari to her brother to get her son murdered. According to the police, the 17 year old boy was addicted to alcohol and was harassing his mother for many days. The woman was vexed by his harassment and hatched a plot to kill him. The incident took place in Vikarabad.

Police said that a week ago, a 17 year old boy named Siva Prasad went missing. Police filed a case and have been investigating the case. Later, police found the dead body of the boy in a well. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the reports revealed that the maternal uncle of the boy had tied a towel around the boys' throat and was strangled to death. Later the dead body was thrown into a well.

In the police investigation, it was revealed that the mother gave supari of Rs. 1 Lakh to her brother to get his son murdered. The mother of the boy said that she was fed up with her son's tantrums and used to hound her for money. Police arrested the mother of the boy, his uncle and four others and further investigation is going on.