Telangana Vijaya Dairy Hike Procurement Prices

Hyderabad: In a good news to Dairy farmers in the state, the Telangana Vijaya Dairy has increased the prices of milk being procured from the farmers by Rs 2.71 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 5per litre for cow milk.Accordingly, the buffalo milk will be collected at Rs 49.40 per litre and the cow milk at Rs 38.75 per litre from dairy farmers.

In a statement, State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that free medicines and medical services are being provided to buffaloes. He also further added that Vijaya Dairy, which was in losses has become more f profitable after the formation of Telangana. The government will stand by the farmers, he said, while he was speaking at a dairy farmers awareness programme organised at Rajendranagar.

